A bombshell, a bolt from the blue. Carlos Alcaraz, world number 1 tennis player, will miss the Australian Open. “When I was in my best moment in the preseason, I got injured due to a random and unnatural movement during training,” the Spaniard announced on social media. But the abs have nothing to do with it, which had stopped Alcaraz at the end of 2022: “This time it’s about the semimembranosus muscle of my right leg”.

Another stop

—

Alcaraz had missed the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup finals and now has to stop again. The Australian Open loses a potential great protagonist, one of the main candidates for victory. Second, probably, only to Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz had won the last Grand Slam, the US Open in the final against Casper Ruud. The 2023 of the youngest ever to end the year as number 1 starts uphill, and his absence will also have an impact on the draw with Djokovic becoming the number 4 seed: with the current situation, there cannot be a challenge between Nole and Nadal before the semifinal.