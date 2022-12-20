Injured on the eve of the World Cup, on his 35th birthday the Ballon d’Or announces the end of his experience with Les Bleus. A story marked by highs (few) and lows (too many) plus the no to Macron to watch the final against Argentina

The story could have been different. And the one between France and Karim Benzema has always been a bit cursed, who today, on his 35th birthday, decided to put an end, via social media, to his career in the national team.

All in the aftermath of a World Cup doubly losing for the Ballon d’Or. On a collective level, because in case of success he would have been officially included in the roll of honour. On a personal level, because despite the call-up, he still had to forfeit, before the debut match in Qatar, thus missing the chance for redemption.

NUMBERS — And perhaps there couldn't have been a different epilogue for a player who has always had a conflicting relationship with the national team shirt. This can also be understood from the farewell message posted in the afternoon, a bit enigmatic as always: "I have made the efforts and mistakes necessary to be where I am today and I am proud of it. I wrote my story and ours is over." Thus the journey begun on 28 March 2007 ends, a few months after the other World Cup lost on penalties by the French, but with Italy (2006). Benzema made his debut against Austria and was immediately scored. The first of 37 total in 97 games, including 73 as a starter.

CHOICE — But five of these fifteen years in Bleu must be taken away, those of the long desert crossing, which began on the eve of the 2016 European Championship. which induced coach Deschamps to leave him at home, especially after Benzema publicly accused him of having succumbed to the racist part of French society. Here lies the heart of Karim’s controversial history with France, a national team that he confessed to have chosen above all for career reasons, saying that he is linked with his heart to Algeria, his family’s homeland. That inconvenient youthful declaration was enough to make him the symbol of the new generations of French people with problems of integration in a society in which they feel marginalized, due to their foreign origins.

I COME BACK — In short, Benzema, who then never did much to free himself from the bad boy image, inclined to show off wealth and luxury on social networks, only returned to Bleu when Deschamps could no longer do without it. Indeed, with much pragmatism and after a long chat, the coach who had made him the backbone of his initial project in 2012, called him back for the last European Championship, with the idea of ​​entrusting him with technical leadership. A return approved by popular acclaim, given the trophies with Real Madrid, but which has not brought the desired results. France came out in the round of 16 of Euro 2021, only partially making up for the fool with the Nations League, won last year.

GOODBYE — However, it seemed that everything was returning to normal, for Benzema elected best player in the world by France Football, ready to take over the planetary scene after missing the Russian World Cup, won even without him. But on 19 November, the dream turned into a nightmare again, with the injury in training and the announcement of the forfeit. Benzema returned to Madrid and declined President Macron's invitation to fly to Doha for the final, with the Elysée delegation, prompting further controversy. The attacker saw the defeat of his teammates on TV yesterday, and today he announced his farewell, perhaps freeing himself from a burden as a birthday present. No regrets, he says, but one might add without having accomplished in Bleu what his talent allowed him to achieve with Real Madrid.

