Sports

by admin
Alcaraz wins the ATP Queen’s returns to number one in the world. Battuti De Minaur – breaking latest news

Carlos Alcaraz wins the first tournament of his career on grass at Queen’s and returns to world number one again by overtaking Djokovic

He will face Wimbledon (starting from 3 July) as the number 1 seed. Despite struggling especially in the first set, Carlos Alcaraz beat Alex De Minaur 6-4 6-4 in the Queen’s final, thus getting his hands on the fifth personal title of the year, as well as eleventh overall, and overtaking Novak Djokovic again at the top of the general classification, confirming himself as his main challenger on the London grass (Alcaraz lost in the fourth round to Jannik Sinner last year).

Alcaraz, first victory on grass

Right now I feel better than at the beginning of the week, this obvious – Alcaraz’s words – returning number one in the world before Wimbledon gives more motivation and greater confidence, but it doesn’t change much if I present myself as number 2 or as number 1″. The Queen’s final was the first on grass for Alcaraz, in only his third career tournament on this surface. It wasn’t easy against De Minaur: he had to save two break points in the eighth game of the first set, only to break his opponent’s serve in the following game and serve for the set. The Spaniard then won the only break point of the second set, when De Minaur committed a double fault, and got his hands on the title on his first match point.

June 25, 2023 (change June 25, 2023 | 19:06)

