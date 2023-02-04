Home Sports Alessandro Settineri is the new coach of Asd Ragusa Calcio
Sports

Alessandro Settineri is the new coach of Asd Ragusa Calcio

by admin

Alessandro Settineri is the new coach of Asd Ragusa calcio 1949. A native of Acireale, 47 years old, Settineri obtained the status of professional coach in 2014, has a degree in Sport Sciences and has also achieved two university specializations. For years he has played the role of coordinator and selector of the youth representatives on behalf of the FIGC. Previously, he worked in the youth sectors of professional clubs such as Atletico Catania, Ragusa and Acireale. He has coached various teams in the championship of Excellence in the last ten years including Ragusa in the 2019-2020 season. He won the Eccellenza championship with Sancataldese in the 2020-2021 season, setting a series of records. After the one with Sancataldese, it will be his second experience in Serie D. “It’s as if I had returned home – says Settineri – I left here a few years ago, with great regret, after a troubled season achieved important goals. Now, there will be the possibility, with absolutely different conditions, to resume the interrupted discourse. It’s a great challenge, we know that the road is all uphill. But we will do our best to reach the goal that matters most to us, together with the players, the technical staff, the club, the fans and the city. The only culture I know is that of work and already in these hours we will dive headlong into planning the next match. Obviously, I thank the entire club for the trust placed in me and I hope to repay them in the best possible way. I am convinced that all the conditions are here to do well even in the current critical situation. Above all, it is essential to look ahead with the utmost confidence”. Asd Ragusa Calcio comments: “It’s been quite hectic hours. But we believe that Settineri’s profile is the most suitable, in this phase, to try to escape from the ford in which we are bogged down. These are choices that we believe are absolutely adequate”. Already today, in the early afternoon, Mr. Settineri will direct the first training session at the Aldo Campo stadium in Contrada Selvaggio.

Previous articleFake eye doctor extorted money from his victims
Next articleElderly woman found dead at home in Scicli

You may also like

A GOOD INTEGRATION IS THE BASIS OF A...

The Club World Cup has started in Morocco

Rome-Cremonese: a piece of history for those who...

Puma and Lega Serie A present the new...

Premier League, the most successful teams ever —...

5 things not to do at breakfast

12 bodyweight exercises to train at home

Virtus breaks the Astroballe going up to 2...

Rome, Wijnaldum trained in a group

Oracle Cloud helps Oracle Red Bull Racing prepare...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy