Alessandro Settineri is the new coach of Asd Ragusa calcio 1949. A native of Acireale, 47 years old, Settineri obtained the status of professional coach in 2014, has a degree in Sport Sciences and has also achieved two university specializations. For years he has played the role of coordinator and selector of the youth representatives on behalf of the FIGC. Previously, he worked in the youth sectors of professional clubs such as Atletico Catania, Ragusa and Acireale. He has coached various teams in the championship of Excellence in the last ten years including Ragusa in the 2019-2020 season. He won the Eccellenza championship with Sancataldese in the 2020-2021 season, setting a series of records. After the one with Sancataldese, it will be his second experience in Serie D. “It’s as if I had returned home – says Settineri – I left here a few years ago, with great regret, after a troubled season achieved important goals. Now, there will be the possibility, with absolutely different conditions, to resume the interrupted discourse. It’s a great challenge, we know that the road is all uphill. But we will do our best to reach the goal that matters most to us, together with the players, the technical staff, the club, the fans and the city. The only culture I know is that of work and already in these hours we will dive headlong into planning the next match. Obviously, I thank the entire club for the trust placed in me and I hope to repay them in the best possible way. I am convinced that all the conditions are here to do well even in the current critical situation. Above all, it is essential to look ahead with the utmost confidence”. Asd Ragusa Calcio comments: “It’s been quite hectic hours. But we believe that Settineri’s profile is the most suitable, in this phase, to try to escape from the ford in which we are bogged down. These are choices that we believe are absolutely adequate”. Already today, in the early afternoon, Mr. Settineri will direct the first training session at the Aldo Campo stadium in Contrada Selvaggio.