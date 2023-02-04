The governor in charge Wilinton Rodríguez Benavidez, delivered a positive balance of the work agenda which included the sectors: education, human rights, government, border, among others.

At first, the sectional president said that he carried out teamwork with the deputies of the Departmental Assembly to give continuity to the Development Plan “Building the Future” and invited them to permanently accompany the binding regional dialogues that will be carried out in the 7 municipalities, starting in Cravo Norte.

Later, he held a meeting with the mayors of Arauca, Édgar Fernando Tovar Pedraza; Saravena, Wilfredo Gomez Granados; Puerto Rondon, Luis Martinez; Tame, Aníbal Mendoza and Cravo Norte, Yomar Nieves; who identified the projects that are being carried out so that they advance to a successful conclusion, for the benefit of the communities.

The fourth Binational Table was also held, where commitments made were followed up to continue projecting a secure, peaceful border that would once again promote commercial development in the department of Arauca, especially in the capital municipality.

The education sector was another point on the agenda, where the Association of Rural Rectors and Directors expressed their most pressing needs in what has to do with school transportation, technical assistance and quality of service.

On the other hand, the Arauca Regional Ombudsman’s Office and the Delegate for Economic, Social and Cultural Rights #DESC were received, in order to strengthen inter-institutional articulation and be able to mitigate the economic and social impacts of the armed conflict in the Department .

For its part, the Enelar Union presented some initiatives that the Departmental Government will accompany to strengthen the Energy Company with the firm intention that it continues to belong to the Araucanians.

And, finally, a Governing Council was held where instructions were given to expedite the commitments with the communities within the framework of the Building Governance program that will begin next Saturday, February 4, in the municipality of Cravo Norte with all the institutional offer.

Source: Government of Arauca

