When it comes to sport and physical activity, warming up is a topic that is often not given due importance. The preparation of the body structures for physical and athletic work has the aim of guaranteeing the best conditions so that the actual “work” can be effective and with the lowest possible risk of injury. However, for the warm-up to bring the athlete to the right conditions, it must not only involve the muscles, but the entire body. For an “inside” warm-up, DINAMO offers a family of supplements to be taken before physical activity, capable of preparing the body for the training session or competition. And to ensure that the body is able to absorb and make the most of supplements, a healthy and balanced daily diet is essential.

«For the purposes of absorption of the substances also contained in supplements, it is very important that the gastric membrane is “clean”, not inflamed and capable of being passed through and these characteristics derive from our eating habits. – explains Alessandro Bonetti, Doctor of Nutrition Sciences and nutritionist of the Eolo-Kometa team – by feeding ourselves in line with our genetics, we are able to make digestive processes more and more efficient, starting from chewing, up to the final part in the gastric membrane, the place through which the outcome of digestion then becomes nourishment for our body».

This efficiency improvement process does not happen overnight, but it takes time.

«Exact! That’s why it’s not enough to eat well in the week before the sporting event in order to get the best out of nutrition and supplementation».

It is therefore necessary to combine a correct diet with preventive supplementation prior to sporting activity to support physical vigor, prevent tiredness, optimize energy metabolism and strengthen the immune system.

«Prepare the body – continues Bonetti – it’s like recharging our batteries: we need to top up our glycogen reserves, restore the availability of vitamins and mineral salts and minimize the levels of inflammation in the body, also making it capable of solving the inflammatory processes that arise at the end of the activity sporty».

DINAMO supplements have been developed not only to offer energy when needed, but above all to integrate the body with those natural substances capable of reducing oxidative stress in cells, promoting blood microcirculation and tissue oxygenation and reducing systemic inflammation . These are 100% natural supplements, often deriving from Ayurvedic medicine, which act synergistically to support the body.

G.L.A.

GLA is a concentrate of Omega 3, Omega 5 and Omega 6 of vegetable origin, therefore also suitable for those who follow a vegan diet. «In addition to providing Omega, this product works on the walls of the cells by optimizing their ability to get through both incoming and outgoing substances. In this way joint and cell membrane functionality is supported» comments the nutritionist Alessandro Bonetti.

GLA is available in a single-dose 10ml bottle, which can be taken once a week, or before strenuous activity.

Price: 3.50 Euros 10 ml bottle

14,90 Euro Pack 5 pz da 10 ml

CHYAWANPRASH

Spreadable cream based on brown sugar, honey, herbs and spices of the Ayurvedic tradition, Chyawanprash contains 40 herbs with antioxidant properties to maintain physical vigor. The basis of this product is the ripe fruit of Amalaki (Phyllantus emblica L.) – in Hindi Amla – which is considered in the East as a very healthy food due to its high vitamin C content.

It is ideal before an intense workout or a competition due to its high carbohydrate and sugar content, and represents an important energy reserve for the body. It is recommended to take a teaspoon before sporting activity.

Price: 28.00 Euros Pack of 500 gr

MICO

«For the support of the immune defenses and metabolic support, MICO is an excellent ally» explains Bonetti. These are tablets based on two mushrooms of traditional Chinese medicine, Ganoderma Lucidum and Cordyceps Sinesis, known for their support of the body’s immune defenses and which also perform an important tonic and metabolic support action.

Recommended to take two tablets before activity.

Price: 30.00 Euros 120 chewable tablets

PRE Activity

PRE Activity is a blend based on 32 herbs, grown and prepared in compliance with the dictates of Traditional Ayurvedic Medicine. The mix of herbs has been studied to promote well-being during sporting activity, acting on the muscles of the individual. Among the herbs present, Camellia is ideal for preparing for activity, as it acts positively on physical and mental tiredness, thanks to its antioxidant and tonic action. «A concentrate of natural substances that acts against oxidative stress, to be taken before activity, together with two tablets of MICO» concludes Bonetti.

Price: 28.00 Euros 120 chewable tablets

17.00 Euros 60 chewable tablets

