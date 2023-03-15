Alexandra Kosteniuk says she grew up with nothing, “on certain days we had to make sure we had something to eat at all”. Nevertheless, she made it to model, film actress and one of the best chess players in the world.

Not immodestly, Alexandra Kosteniuk calls herself “Chessqueen” – a pseudonym that comes from a time when she marketed herself even more offensively. Maria Emelinova

The task really couldn’t have been more difficult. In her first chess match after the change of nation from Russia to Switzerland, Alexandra Kosteniuk had to play against Magnus Carlsen, currently the best player in the world. Last week’s duel was played online, as part of an international rapid chess championship. Carlsen was the favourite, but Kosteniuk didn’t need to hide either with her palmarès.