Serie A, Turin-Salernitana 1-1: Sanabria avoids the knockout in Juric

A time each and a fair equal for Turin and Salerno, who stop at 1-1 in the match of the 30th day of Serie A. The start is from the Campania region, who push and find the opening goal in the 9th minute with the paw of Vilhena. Juric dares by inserting Vlasic in the two midfielders and his Toro finds the equalizer in the 57th minute, with a pocket from Miranchuk and the ninth goal of the season from Sanabria. Thus comes a precious point for both teams.

THE MATCH



Turin and Salerno they didn’t get hurt, stopping at 1-1 in a match with two faces, with the first half in favor of the Campania players and the second half marked by the attack on the Bull. Paulo Sousa’s line-up pushed him from the start, chasing his first victory after five consecutive draws, most recently the one against Inter. The high pressure from Campania bears fruit in the 9th minute, when Ricci loses the ball on Nicolussi Caviglia’s forcing and the goal kicks off: he finalizes it

Villenawith the first left on the bank of

Friday. The whistles immediately start for Turin, unable to react and caught by its public. Salernitana dominates, hits the post with

Candreva and risks hurting herself in the 36th minute: on Radonjic’s cross, Toro’s best,

Ginger almost a sensational own goal to anticipate Sanabria. In the end of time it rained in the wet for Juric, who lost Ricci due to injury and dared to insert Vlasic as a midfielder. A move that bears fruit only in the second half, with a transformed Torino attacking the opponent and equalizing in the 57th minute: on Miranchuk’s illuminating assist,

sanabria lightning bolts

Ochoa with a great low shot. Paulo Sousa reacts immediately with a triple substitution, but it is always Toro who pushes and has the best opportunity for the winning goal: Ochoa is decisive again, who avoids Radonjic’s goal. In the final, the rhythms slow down and the race anesthetizes, with a few jolts only in the recovery. It ends 1-1 between Turin and Salernitana: Juric moves into 11th position with 39 points, Paulo Sousa with 30 and +7 over Verona third last.

REPORT CARDS

Radonjic 6.5 – The best of Turin for posting. He regularly breaks through in the left lane, dribbling and trying to inspire him with acrobatic actions. In the final he even touches the 2-1.

Vlasic 6.5 – After having deployed him as a centre-forward in some matches, Juric is now testing him as a central midfielder in an attempt to comeback. He reacts perfectly, showing unexpected qualities of interdiction.

Ochoa 6.5 – This time he doesn’t work overtime, but he still stamps Salernitana’s point. His boxing gloves prevented Radonjic’s 2-1 and an unthinkable defeat after the first half.

Travel 5.5 – It’s probably his first bad day since playing in Serie A. Never in the heat of the game, not even in the first half. Unlike Piątek, he doesn’t affect the match.

TORINO (3-4-2-1) – Milinkovic-Savic 5.5; Djidji 5.5, Buongiorno 6, Rodriguez 6; Singo 5 (10′ st Lazarus 6), Ilic 5.5, Ricci 5 (38′ Vlasic 6.5), Vojvoda 6; Miranchuk 6.5 (37′ st Karamoh sv), Radonjic (37′ st Seck sv); Sanabria 6.5. All. Juric. Position: Fiorenza, Gemello, Bayeye, Gravillon, Pellegri, Adopo, Gineitis, Linetty, N’Guessan.

SALERNITANA (3-4-2-1) – Ochoa 6.5; Daniliuc 5.5 (13′ st Troost-Ekong 5.5), Gyömbér 6 (31′ st Lovato 5.5), Pirola 6; Kastanos 6.5, Vilhena 6.5, Nicolussi Caviglia 6.5 (13′ st Bohinen 6), Bradaric 6; Candreva 6, Dia 5.5 (35′ st Botheim sv); Piątek 6 (13′ st Bonazzoli 5.5). Coach Paulo Sousa. Subs: Sepe, Sorrentino, Bronn, Sambia, Valencia, Mazzocchi, Iervolino.

Referee: Aureliano

Scorers: 9′ Vilhena (S), 12′ st Sanabria (T)

Booked: Ginger (S).

THE STATISTICS OF TURIN-SALERNITANA



Torino have not won in their last four league games (D2, L2): the last victory for the granata dates back to more than a month ago against Lecce (2-0, on 12 March).

Salernitana have drawn all of their last six league games: only three teams have recorded a run of six or more consecutive draws in Serie A since the beginning of the last decade: SPAL (six in 2018), Chievo (six, also in 2018) and Genoa (seven in 2022).

Salernitana have remained unbeaten in the last 11 Serie A matches in which they have finished ahead of the first half (W6, D5), starting from 10 April 2022 against Roma (1-2 defeat).

Only Atalanta and Roma (both eight) and Bologna (seven) have scored more long-distance goals than Salernitana (six) in Serie A 2022/23.

Tonny Vilhena found the goal in the two matches against Turin this season, the Dutchman is the 1st Salernitana midfielder to score in both matches of the season against a single Serie A team.

Two of Tonny Vilhena’s four goals in Serie A have come from outside the box, both against Torino.

Third assist for Krzysztof Piatek in this championship; the previous two the Pole had always served away from home to Boulaye Dia – his team mate.

Antonio Sanabria with today’s goal has actively participated in 11 goals in this championship (nine goals and two assists): the Paraguayan is one less from his record of participations – in a single season as a professional – registered with the Sporting de Gijón shirt in the 2015/16 season (12, including 11 goals and a winning pass).

Since the beginning of the year, only Victor Osimhen (12) has scored more league goals than Antonio Sanabria (seven).

Since the beginning of the year, Aleksey Miranchuk is the Serie A midfielder who has provided the most winning passes (four, of which two for Antonio Sanabria).