Home Sports all first, absolute and winter
Sports

all first, absolute and winter

by admin
all first, absolute and winter

I’m 14, I’m the eight-thousanders, and their first absolute and winter conquest, marked the history of mountaineering.
From 3 June 1950, the day of the world premiere on theAnnapurna, the first eight-thousander conquered in historymore than 36 years have passed during which the greatest mountaineers of all times and everywhere have measured themselves, absolutely or with the rigors of winter, with that mythical and mystical measure, the 8,000 metres.

The story of the conquest of the 8000m peaks: all the premieres, absolute and winter

Here then, mountain by mountain, the story of the conquest of the 8000m peaks and their thin air: the gallery is in chronological order based on the absolute premiere of each mountain, deliberately leaving K2 for last, ascent to the summit for the first time in July 1954 by mythical Italian expedition of Achille Compagnoni and Lino Lacedelli led by Ardito Desiobut still to be conquered in winter.

Read also

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

See also  Stefano Pioli mourning his family, he leaves San Siro in tears

You may also like

Purdue And Zach Edey Have Defied Expectations Again....

Accrington Stanley 0-2 Bolton Wanderers: Trotters head to...

Champions: Leipzig-Manchester City 1-1 – Football

Hawks, Landry Fields speaking: Our record is not...

Qatar Open: Andy Murray beats Alexander Zverev to...

“Then I’ll call them, I’ll show them how...

Onana-Dzeko, dispute in Inter Porto. “Shut up and...

VALLEY INTRASCA MARATHON | Sportdimontagna.com

Noah Song discharged by Navy, will report to...

Tenways presents the new CGO600 Pro e-bike –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy