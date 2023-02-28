Home Sports all participants and startlists. Jacobs, Warholm and Ingebrigtsen stand out. Absent Duplantis – OA Sport
all participants and startlists. Jacobs, Warholm and Ingebrigtsen stand out. Absent Duplantis

all participants and startlists. Jacobs, Warholm and Ingebrigtsen stand out. Absent Duplantis – OA Sport

The 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships will be staged in Istanbul (Turkey) from 2 to 5 March. They will participate in the indoor continental review many stars among which ours stand out Marcell Jacobs (100m Olympic champion), the Norwegians Karsten Warholm (out of 400) e Jakob Ingebrigtsen (on 1500 and 3000 meters), the Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou and the German Malaika Mihambo (Olympic champions in long jump), the Portuguese Peter Paul Pichardo (gold at the Games in the triple jump) and the Belgian Nafi Thiam (pentathlon).

The Dutch should also be followed with great attention Femke Bol (fresh from the 400m world record), the ukraine Yaroslava Mahuchikh (high jump), the British middle distance runners Keely Hodgkinson e Laura Muir. The absence of the Swede stands out Armand Duplantisthe absolute master of the pole vault back from a new world record.

Italy can count on several athletes who boast seasonal accreditation among the best five in the Old Continent. In the 60s Samuele Ceccarelli and Marcell Jacobs, in the 800s Catalin Tecuceanu, in the tall Stefano Sottile, in the rod Claudio Stecchi, in the long Mattia Furlani, in the triple Tobia Bocchi, in the weight Leonardo Fabbri. Among the women in the 1500 Sinta Vissa, in the 3000 Ludovica Cavalli, in the auction Roberta Bruni, in the long Larissa Iapichino, in the triple Dariya Derkach and Ottavia Cestonaro.

STARTLIST AND EUROPEAN INDOOR ENROLLMENTS 2023

