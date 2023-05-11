“All-White” Olimpia: all white for the playoffs, for Game 1 collect your shirt at the entrance

“All-White”. White will be the predominant color of the 2023 playoffs of theOlympia Milan. Starting with Game 1 of the Quarter Finals on Saturday May 13 at 6:00pm (click here to buy tickets), the Milan public is asked to wear white clothing to color the Mediolanum Forum in a single colour. For Game 1 it will not be necessary to wear home clothes because Olimpia itself will supply the jerseys to all the fans present. It will be sufficient to arrive at the arena a few minutes in advance to avoid the queues and not miss the start of the match. Those who have tickets or season tickets in sectors B and C will be handed over their shirts in the “Fan Zone”, immediately after the main entrance. For those who need to access sector A, there will be a dedicated corner immediately upon entering the parterre. The gates, the Fan Zone and the jersey delivery desks will all be open from 16:00.