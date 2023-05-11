Home » “All-White” Olimpia: all white for the playoffs, for Game 1 collect your shirt at the entrance
Sports

“All-White” Olimpia: all white for the playoffs, for Game 1 collect your shirt at the entrance

by admin
“All-White” Olimpia: all white for the playoffs, for Game 1 collect your shirt at the entrance

“All-White”. White will be the predominant color of the 2023 playoffs of theOlympia Milan. Starting with Game 1 of the Quarter Finals on Saturday May 13 at 6:00pm (click here to buy tickets), the Milan public is asked to wear white clothing to color the Mediolanum Forum in a single colour. For Game 1 it will not be necessary to wear home clothes because Olimpia itself will supply the jerseys to all the fans present. It will be sufficient to arrive at the arena a few minutes in advance to avoid the queues and not miss the start of the match. Those who have tickets or season tickets in sectors B and C will be handed over their shirts in the “Fan Zone”, immediately after the main entrance. For those who need to access sector A, there will be a dedicated corner immediately upon entering the parterre. The gates, the Fan Zone and the jersey delivery desks will all be open from 16:00.

See also  Bashen:I only remembered me when Italy lost. If I played, I would have scored a goal – yqqlm

You may also like

Real Madrid also makes feats in basketball

in San Siro, “we are at home, with...

Pisa-Frosinone: the scent of Serie A

The organizers of the tournament in Madrid apologized...

Bibione torna la AeQuilibrium Beach Volley Marathon –...

Basketball : BC Vienna solves first final ticket

Two competitions, one season, one season, and one...

Some ideas for inventing a gravel route

the club’s ultras announce that they will no...

Change and Unchanging from 16 to 19——Interview with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy