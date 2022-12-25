L‘Attach hockey announces the signing under the Civetta of the player of Czech nationality Dan Przybyla.

Twenty-three years old (born in 1999), right-handed central striker, 178 cm by 81 kg, comes from the German team Kempten, where in the current season he has scored 7 goals and 12 assists in 17 games.

Arrived in Alleghe on Saturday evening, he will make his debut in the red and white shirt on Monday 26th in Appiano against the Pirates on the occasion of the 18th and last day of the Regular Season.

Dan will take the place of the Latvian Aleksandrs Novikovs who, having arrived this summer by the lake, did not fully convince the Alleghese management, judged too individualistic and little accustomed to teamwork.

Novikovs leaves Alleghe with 12 goals and 7 assists in 17 games. The Alleghe Hockey club thanks Aleksandrs for his commitment and wishes him the best of luck in his further career.