Home Sports Alleghe hockey strengthens with the Czech Przybyla
Sports

Alleghe hockey strengthens with the Czech Przybyla

by admin
Alleghe hockey strengthens with the Czech Przybyla

L‘Attach hockey announces the signing under the Civetta of the player of Czech nationality Dan Przybyla.

Twenty-three years old (born in 1999), right-handed central striker, 178 cm by 81 kg, comes from the German team Kempten, where in the current season he has scored 7 goals and 12 assists in 17 games.

Arrived in Alleghe on Saturday evening, he will make his debut in the red and white shirt on Monday 26th in Appiano against the Pirates on the occasion of the 18th and last day of the Regular Season.

Dan will take the place of the Latvian Aleksandrs Novikovs who, having arrived this summer by the lake, did not fully convince the Alleghese management, judged too individualistic and little accustomed to teamwork.

Novikovs leaves Alleghe with 12 goals and 7 assists in 17 games. The Alleghe Hockey club thanks Aleksandrs for his commitment and wishes him the best of luck in his further career.

See also  Bologna, Mihajlovic: "The penalty? Never seen one like this in 40 years of career"

You may also like

Dead Fabian O’Neill, ex Cagliari and Juventus, Uruguayan...

Carabao Cup: Manchester City wins over Liverpool –...

Pelé family: Christmas in the hospital close around...

Lewandowski was suspended for 3 games. Western media...

The best Christmas games, from Batman to Spider-Man,...

Milan, market in attack: the center forward who...

Rashford, from ghost to star: the rebirth of...

Serie B, the probable formations of the 19th...

Turchia: Adana-Karagümrük 2-1, Montella batte Pirlo, gol di...

Nino Benvenuti and the conquest of America

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy