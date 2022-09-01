The Juve coach praises his strikers: “For Vlahovic one of the best performances, beyond scoring. Milik has a different game cleanliness, but it’s normal, he’s bigger”

“Being beautiful is different than being effective. And we are interested in scoring points, I don’t like being ‘pretty’ and not winning”, is Allegri’s refrain, even after the victory against Spezia. The Juventus coach points out with relief that “fractures are excluded for Szczesny” and then adds: “We need to grow in managing the match.” Finally, the Juventus coach praises his forwards: “For Vlahovic it was one of the best performances, beyond scoring. Milik has a different game cleanliness, but it’s normal, he’s bigger.”

Match analysis — A Juve that still can’t find the forwards in the spaces: “We need to work and improve on these things. Vlahovic fought, scored an extraordinary goal and worked well: he cleaned the ball a lot, he has room for improvement and I think He made the best performance ever. There are many things to learn – explained Allegri – Vlahovic has improved, he could score more than one goal and I think he will be able to reach the maximum when he finds more control and tranquility. a goalscorer, but he has to improve in other respects. Milik is more experienced, he has a different cleanliness of the game. I believe that tonight Miretti did not miss a single check, there are few players who control the ball like him “.

Races every three days — What is Juve missing right now? “The important thing is to bring home the results because the condition is not yet optimal. There are matches every three days, the knowledge within the team is not easy since there are new players. We need to improve in the management of the match – he added Allegri -: after having made a good 25-30 minutes in the first half, we lost a few balls in a trivial way and we pulled back too far. These moments can happen but they must be passed without any risk, Vlahovic remained high on the defenders and we threaded 2-3 times “. See also La Strambinese introduces itself to many guys and 4 signings

The midfield with … Paredes — “What will change with Paredes? He gives technical quality and a player like Locatelli can feel freer in construction. Zakaria is an interdiction player, McKennie fits in, Rabiot blocks in front of the defense, Miretti and Locatelli are players who help each other. they are under construction and Paredes can help us grow from this point of view “, said Allegri who does not feel pressured by the game expressed by his Juve. “Now it is important to bring home the result, then there are games in which you play better. There are also the opponents, but it is normal that we have to grow – he concluded -, the players in difficulty must be helped. Juventus last year he hasn’t won anything, everyone’s help is needed: it is right that they boo us if things go wrong. There is a difference between being beautiful and effective, you have to be effective “.

August 31, 2022 (change September 1, 2022 | 00:14)

