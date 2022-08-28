Allegri: Mourinho is stubborn and won’t stick to 433 if he has the right staff

Original title: Allegri: Mourinho will not insist on using 433 if the staff is neat

Live it on August 28th. In the third round of Serie A, Juventus drew 1-1 with Roma with the opening goal. After the game, Juventus coach Allegri was interviewed.

“The season is still long and we even nearly lost the game before the end.”

“Juventus performed very well at the technical and tactical level, but we still need to improve. Roma’s defense on the right did a good job in the second half. We should make more crosses from the left to McKennie.”

“I am satisfied with the performance of the players, it was a good game, Roma is a great team and Mourinho has always been good at keeping his players focused.”

“Unfortunately Roma scored in the corner, but that’s football. They did a great job.”

Speaking of Mourinho, Allegri said: “He has always been good at reading the game. If he can’t kill the game, he can always stubbornly equalize.”

“After such an intense first half, we inevitably get tired. We should have the ball and slow down the game, that’s what we should learn. You can’t expect a team to dominate the game for 90 minutes. .”

“Miretti is very sophisticated, he’s calm, he knows how to avoid marking and his first touch is always forward. You rarely see a player like him.”

When talking about whether to give up the 4-3-3 formation, Allegri said: “First of all we need Chiesa, Pogba, Di Maria, they are all good players. A change on the bench would make a big difference for us.”

