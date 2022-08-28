Home Sports Allegri: Mourinho is stubborn and won’t stick to 433 if he has the right staff – yqqlm
Sports

Allegri: Mourinho is stubborn and won’t stick to 433 if he has the right staff – yqqlm

by admin
Allegri: Mourinho is stubborn and won’t stick to 433 if he has the right staff – yqqlm

Original title: Allegri: Mourinho will not insist on using 433 if the staff is neat

Allegri: Mourinho is stubborn and won’t stick to 433 if he has the right staff

Live it on August 28th. In the third round of Serie A, Juventus drew 1-1 with Roma with the opening goal. After the game, Juventus coach Allegri was interviewed.

“The season is still long and we even nearly lost the game before the end.”

“Juventus performed very well at the technical and tactical level, but we still need to improve. Roma’s defense on the right did a good job in the second half. We should make more crosses from the left to McKennie.”

“I am satisfied with the performance of the players, it was a good game, Roma is a great team and Mourinho has always been good at keeping his players focused.”

“Unfortunately Roma scored in the corner, but that’s football. They did a great job.”

Speaking of Mourinho, Allegri said: “He has always been good at reading the game. If he can’t kill the game, he can always stubbornly equalize.”

“After such an intense first half, we inevitably get tired. We should have the ball and slow down the game, that’s what we should learn. You can’t expect a team to dominate the game for 90 minutes. .”

“Miretti is very sophisticated, he’s calm, he knows how to avoid marking and his first touch is always forward. You rarely see a player like him.”

When talking about whether to give up the 4-3-3 formation, Allegri said: “First of all we need Chiesa, Pogba, Di Maria, they are all good players. A change on the bench would make a big difference for us.”

See also  Swiss Open: Jonathan, Sindhu win singles

(do not eat cabbage)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Captain Philadelphia is back, Academy full

Serie A-Leo passes Giroud to score AC Milan’s...

Spezia, Gotti: “First half and start of the...

Milik, Juventus shirt one step away, the attacker...

Milan, De Ketelaere is already the prince of...

Premier League-Gabriel scored a goal after Gabriel made...

A top Apos “There are the conditions to...

Athletics, Crippa, the return is a winner: his...

Pavia struggles to score Rates: too many failed...

Volleyball World Cup: Italy beats Canada 3-0 at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy