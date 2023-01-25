Mikaela Shiffrin is unstoppable. The day after having rewritten the history of alpine skiing, she achieved another victory on the Erta slope at Kronplatz. One success after another, the 84th, now less than two from Ingemar Stenmark, the most successful ever. The queen still enchants the world of skiing: she dances between one door and another, she makes the difference in the sectors where she can take greater risks, she carefully manages the most insidious passages. And at the finish line she is none for anyone: 84/100 for Ragnhild Mowinckel and 1 ”19 for Sara Hector, who shared the podium with the American today. «I skied one of the most beautiful giants of my career» says Shiffrin.

The same certainly cannot be said of the Italian team, which was left without podiums in a discipline dominated several times. Blame the mistakes made first by Federica Brignone – eighth at the end – and then by Marta Bassino, who mounts the giant pole at great speed taking a good blow on the left tibia. «Today went badly, but I remain positive, I keep the good that I was able to express». In two days Mikaela Shiffrin first took the red bib (she was on Bassino’s shoulders) and then increased her lead. She now has 600 points, against the 482 of the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami and the 451 of the blue Marta Bassino, who slipped to third place. Federica Brignone, on the other hand, fought as always, with several mistakes pushing her away from the top areas of the standings. She also blames some fatigue for the 32-year-old who can’t wait to get home and rest up ahead of the World Championships. «I started strong in the second heat, but I made too many mistakes». Qualification and World Cup points for Asja Zenere, twenty-six year old from Veneto who finished nineteenth; a skiing life punctuated by many injuries, up to the good responses of this season.