After two defeats against Acqui terme and Sant’Anna, a team from San Mauro Torinese, Alto Canavese returns to success.

In the seventh first leg of group A of men’s series B, the Cuorgnatesi beat the Emilians of Ongina Piacenza 3-1 within the friendly walls, thus maintaining second place in the standings, in cohabitation with Alba (they won 3-1 over Cus Genova at home) just two lengths from leaders Acqui Terme, who won 0-3 at Colombo Genova.

Moving on to the match with Ongina Piacenza, coach Fabio Matteotti has only one doubt on the eve of the match and it concerns the (fundamental) role of the setter: both Scavetta and Milan are not at their best and the indecision is resolved only in the pre-match warm-up , in favor of Milan. The rest of the formation is the one seen in the latest releases, or captain Avalle on the opposite side, Teja and Romagnano in the band, Campobasso and Pasteris in the center with Armando libero.

In the first set the match is point to point until 11-11, then Alto Canavese improves in serving and in attack and moves forward in the score, an advantage that manages to maintain until the end, when a winning attack by Romagnano puts the exclamation point on the final 25-23.

Second fraction instead with two faces: first part with the Altocanavesans who are very careful in defense and precise in attack and go ahead 7-4, but on the other side of the net Ongina replies blow by blow and the game, gradually the minutes go by, it becomes more balanced, but then after 18-18 the Piacentini carry on and win the fraction 21-25, also thanks to an referee oversight, with Aleo di Caltanissetta who sees an attack outside Romagnano on 21- 24. Having lost the second set, Alto Canavese reacts strongly in the third and fourth set. Immediately ahead 3-0 at the start, Avalle and his teammates put the opponents in difficulty in reception and defense, forcing them to surrender again, restoring the 25-21 of the previous set. However, the fourth and final partial was without history, with the gap in points between the two teams growing more and more until the final 25-13, with the decisive point from Romagnano, who then explained at the end of the match: «It was important to have a effective serve, a pity only for the second set, where they did better in defense. We still have to improve against blocking, against Ongina he was a bit our Achilles’ heel».loris ponsetto