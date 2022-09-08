Momoh decides to be right, who ends the game from the offensive terminal Good intensity, even if the best physical form is still far away

The 2022/23 vintage of Vallorco starts under the best auspices, which at its debut in the Italian Cup outstrips the Rivarolese. First outing of the season and immediately derby for the large audience rushed to Carlin Bergoglio for a challenge inevitably characterized by the availability and the still not optimal state of form of the two squads; in any case, it was still a pleasant challenge, albeit with few occasions, but played with good intensity.

Attitude that is reflected in both sides, with coaches Luca Bruno Mattiet and Manuel Lami presenting a decidedly proactive eleven: for the cuorgnatesti the only terminal forward is the former Anthony D’Agostino, supported by two fast wings such as Momoh and captain Bruno , while for the grenades the offensive department is made up of the pair Laurenti-Parla con Patrono ready to enter by jousting all over the front.

First part of the match rather balanced with the biancazzurri to occupy all the spaces opposing with high pressing and dynamism the greater physical prowess of a more maneuverable host team in building the game. First point of news at 17 ‘when from placed beaten by the left Puddu finds Patron on the opposite pole who, all alone, opts for the flat on the fly with the ball that ends abundantly high. At half an hour D’Agostino contrasts Baudino stealing the ball then face to face with Caresio is put down in an attempt to dribble: at first the referee awards the penalty, a decision revised on the signal of the linesman who recognizes a previous foul of the number nine local. The possible advantage, however, materializes a few minutes later: punishment from the right vertex suddenly beaten by Bruno, the host defense is surprised by the insertion of the opposing central players, header by Sanogo on which Caresio intervenes instinctively, who is surpassed on D’Agostino’s retort, but which can do nothing to the definitive tap in on Momoh’s line. The guests do not reply, so before the rest it is still the hosts who become more dangerous with Bruno hitching Prandoni, good at coordinating, but not at framing the mirror.

In the second half it is the Rivarolese who immediately takes the ball in the game, but the defense from the Alto Canavese is good guard with Pascarella to unravel the ordinary administration. At 15 ‘the possible turning point of the match with the expulsion of D’Agostino: in chasing a long pass with the ball destined for the bottom, the attacker comes into conflict with a defender who goes to the ground. The intervention is not violent, but probably one word too many or the attitude considered unsuitable has caused the referee to extract the second yellow card. Outnumbered the grenade center of gravity rises, even if he must pay attention to the restarts of Momoh, assumed as the last attack terminal. As at 20 ‘when he defends the ball well, but in precarious balance he kicks at the goalkeeper. The grenades press looking for an opening maneuvering on the side lanes, but they only conquer corners: the most proactive is the newcomer Querio, but his ideas are poorly supported by his teammates. In the final it is Vallorco who wastes the blow of the knockout with Momoh who defends a lineout along the left-handed out, beat and retort that frees Riva who tries a shot from the edge that ends with nothing to the side. –

Giuseppe Contarino