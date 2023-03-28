DIn German football there is a risk of a break between professionals and amateurs and a dispute between the German Football Association (DFB) and the German Football League (DFL) before the permanent court of arbitration. The reason is the basic contract, which expires on June 30th and regulates the financial flows between the association and the Bundesliga. So far, the DFB has collected six million euros a year from the 36 professional clubs.

The first DFB demand triggered gasping in the league: 100 million euros.