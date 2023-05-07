Home » Amazon Prime Video, do this upgrade and see hundreds of new movies for free The new service destroys Netflix
Amazon Prime Video, do this upgrade and see hundreds of new movies for free The new service destroys Netflix

Prime Video, if it weren’t there, they would have to invent it: it’s what all the users who habitually use the platform think.

There are so many filmTV series, documentaries. And we must say that they are all really interesting. As also happens for other famous platforms, then, Prime Video can count on a lot of original content. There is the embarrassment of choiceyou will never be able to finish watching all the content in platform.

There are film adventure, action, comediesdramas, and those too tearjerker. Of course, there is no shortage of content for i either children. In short, so on and so forth. And then we want to talk about the cost monthly ofsubscription? It’s something really ridiculous. In fact, we are talking about suns 4,99 euro.

And if you decide to subscribe annualthey would only pay 49,90 euro, or the equivalent of the quota for ten months. Even more convenient. In addition, in addition to the contents of the platform, customers will be able to take advantage of free shipping to Amazon MusicAmazon Photos and to many discounts on purchases online.

There is also another great opportunity that Amazon offers its many customers. And it is the one to take advantage of Prime Video Channel. In practice, single subscriptions can be subscribed to the various channels individually starting from 2.99 euros per month. There are no costs related to all-inclusive packages. We will explain how to do it in the article.

A fantastic upgrade at bargain prices: many exclusive channels.

This is Amazon prime Video Channel: a container of thematic channels. And there is something for all tastes. And, then, you can take advantage of the free trial period which lasts 30 days. Just think about what you can have at your fingertips thanks to Full Moon Tvnumerous western, thriller, horror content: one above all The ghost house.

But that’s not all. For lovers of auteur cinema, there is Weird Video. Thanks to this channel, it will be possible to view content from great directors, playwrights, actors such as, for example, Alexander Jodorowski. For short film lovers there is ShortsTV which throughout the day offers real pearls not to be missed.

What to say, then, of Infinity Selection. Great films from Italy and the world for everyone’s happiness. Finally, among others not yet mentioned, we have Qello e Mezzo. Two channels offering music content. The first to offer users concerts of international caliber from award-winning artists. While the second is for lovers of classical music, jazz and dance.

