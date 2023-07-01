Title: América bids farewell to Roger Martínez as his contract expires

América officially announced the departure of Roger Martínez from the club after his contract expired on June 30. The Colombian footballer’s bond with the institution was not extended, and the Eagles expressed their gratitude towards him through social media.

In a concise message, the people of the capital wished the best to Martínez, acknowledging that he fell short of the performance expected from him. However, they thanked him for being a part of Águilas and expressed their hopes for his success in future projects.

During his time at América, Martínez joined the Coapa nest for the 2018 Apertura season from Villarreal. Over the course of his five-year tenure, he achieved significant milestones including clinching an MX League title, an MX Cup, and a Champion of Champions trophy.

Martínez left a lasting impact on the team, having played 162 games while donning the azulcrema jersey. In his impressive career with América, he managed to score 35 goals and provide 17 assists.

Although his departure will be felt by fans, the club is now faced with the task of finding a suitable replacement. Martínez’s contributions to the team will undoubtedly be remembered, and his departure leaves a void that will need to be filled as América strives to maintain its strong position in Mexican football.

As the journey continues for both América and Martínez, fans and spectators eagerly await the future developments in the player’s career and the new opportunities that lie ahead for him.