Home Sports Amiens and Mulhouse qualified for the play-offs, Chamonix finishes 9th
Sports

Amiens and Mulhouse qualified for the play-offs, Chamonix finishes 9th

by admin
Amiens and Mulhouse qualified for the play-offs, Chamonix finishes 9th

Amiens did not make any detail against Briançon on Friday evening. Eighth and not guaranteed to play in the play-offs on the morning of the forty-fourth and last day of the Magnus League, the Gothics passed eight, all scored by different scorers (Turcotte, Lopachuk, West, Djemel, Gibb, Boucard, Lindroos , Ruel), to the Diables Rouges, dead last in the Championship (8-1). Thanks to this great success at the Coliseum, the Picards took 7th place, synonymous with the quarter-finals against their Rouen rivals, at the expense of Mulhouse.

On the road to Grenoble, “champion” of the regular season, the Scorpions lost by one goal (2-1), Andrei Rychagov scoring the only goal of the match on the Alsatian side after two goals from Joël Champagne and Damien Fleury. Sanctioned at the start of the season with a fine of 15,000 euros and 4 penalty points (on appeal) by the National Commission for Monitoring and Management Control (CNSCG), the Mulhousiens, finally eighth with 56 points, are ahead of two Chamonix units, beaten at Anglet (5-2), and will again face the Brûleurs de Loups du soir in the first round of the playoffs.

Forced to win at La Barre, while hoping for a misstep from Amiens or Mulhouse, the Hauts-Savoyards had a catastrophic start to the match, conceding a first goal from Victor Ranger after only thirty seconds of play then a second (outhanded) nine minutes later. For the first time since 2018, the Pioneers will not play in the play-offs.

You may also like

2nd league: Horn replaces St. Pölten as the...

Cheng Shuipeng scored 22 points, Reese 21+10, Zhejiang...

Dubai Tennis Championship: Russian Andrey Rublev calls for...

Napoli-Lazio Serie A, live results

Napoli – Lazio Rome 0:1, Serie A leader...

49ers offseason preview: Potential Super Bowl team must...

Stand in the men’s downhill in Aspen from...

Fali’s official medical statement after having to retire...

R. Sociedad – Cádiz 0:0, San Sebastian footballers...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy