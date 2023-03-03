On the road to Grenoble, “champion” of the regular season, the Scorpions lost by one goal (2-1), Andrei Rychagov scoring the only goal of the match on the Alsatian side after two goals from Joël Champagne and Damien Fleury. Sanctioned at the start of the season with a fine of 15,000 euros and 4 penalty points (on appeal) by the National Commission for Monitoring and Management Control (CNSCG), the Mulhousiens, finally eighth with 56 points, are ahead of two Chamonix units, beaten at Anglet (5-2), and will again face the Brûleurs de Loups du soir in the first round of the playoffs.