Amiens did not make any detail against Briançon on Friday evening. Eighth and not guaranteed to play in the play-offs on the morning of the forty-fourth and last day of the Magnus League, the Gothics passed eight, all scored by different scorers (Turcotte, Lopachuk, West, Djemel, Gibb, Boucard, Lindroos , Ruel), to the Diables Rouges, dead last in the Championship (8-1). Thanks to this great success at the Coliseum, the Picards took 7th place, synonymous with the quarter-finals against their Rouen rivals, at the expense of Mulhouse.
On the road to Grenoble, “champion” of the regular season, the Scorpions lost by one goal (2-1), Andrei Rychagov scoring the only goal of the match on the Alsatian side after two goals from Joël Champagne and Damien Fleury. Sanctioned at the start of the season with a fine of 15,000 euros and 4 penalty points (on appeal) by the National Commission for Monitoring and Management Control (CNSCG), the Mulhousiens, finally eighth with 56 points, are ahead of two Chamonix units, beaten at Anglet (5-2), and will again face the Brûleurs de Loups du soir in the first round of the playoffs.
Forced to win at La Barre, while hoping for a misstep from Amiens or Mulhouse, the Hauts-Savoyards had a catastrophic start to the match, conceding a first goal from Victor Ranger after only thirty seconds of play then a second (outhanded) nine minutes later. For the first time since 2018, the Pioneers will not play in the play-offs.