An essential addition to the derby. The kitchen belongs to Sparta forever!

You will have to buy it, experts advised and fans begged. Three rounds before the end of the season, Jan Kuchta really belongs to Sparta. He headed to Letna last June when he arrived on a one-year loan from Lokomotiv Moscow. Now it has turned into a transfer and Kuchta is staying permanently.

“I am happy for the club’s decision that Honza will continue with us. He is one of our key players and you could see how his performances grew during the season. He does a fantastic job for the whole team, in the derby he will compete with Lukáš Haraslín and Martin Minčev with his work they sacrificed for the team defensively. I believe that his continuation is a guarantee of many goals,” he reacts immediately after the derby.

In the ongoing season of the Fortuna League, Kuchta played in 27 matches, in which he scored 13 goals, added four assists and is currently the team’s top scorer. He last scored in the league against Liberec, where he scored his 50th goal in the Czech top flight.