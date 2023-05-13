ETNA COMICS 2023 – Giacomo Giorgio in Catania

From the role of Ciro in “Mare Fuori” to those of super guest of Etna Comics. Among the absolute protagonists of the successful TV series produced by Rai Fiction and Picomedia, Giacomo Giorgio lands in Catania in what is undoubtedly the year of the consecration of his career.

He who, despite his young age, has been able to keep viewers glued to the television screen, thanks to his masterful interpretation of one of the most feared boys in Naples, son of the powerful boss Don Salvatore Ricci, will meet the audience of the International Comics Festival on Sunday 4 June , gaming and pop culture, and will do so during a meeting moderated by Francesco Alò, entitled “Dead Ciro, long live Ciro!”.

A unique opportunity for fans of the Neapolitan actor, who will be able to retrace his career before, during and after “Mare Fuori”.

It was 2017 when, just 19 years old, he began his rapid rise thanks to his debut in the world of cinema with “The Happy Prince” alongside Colin Firth. In the same year Federico Moccia asked him to star in the film “Non c’è campo”, before joining the cast of “I bastardi di Pizzofalcone 2”, “Mare Fuori” and “Sopravvissuti”.

After starring in “Diabolik”, starting next autumn we will see him in the series “We are legend” – in which the cast will also see several well-known faces from “Mare Fuori” – and in the series dedicated to the murder of Elisa Claps, ” For Elisa”.

Secrets, background and previews of one of the most popular TV series of the moment await the audience of Etna Comics at the “Le Ciminiere” exhibition center in Catania on the last big day of the event.

For fans of “Mare Fuori” and fans of Giacomo Giorgio it will be an appointment not to be missed.