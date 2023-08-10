An exodus of experience (not only) to the Saudis. A rejuvenated Liverpool will try to make amends for a botched season

A year ago at this time, they had big eyes and even more hunger. After all, in the 2021/22 year, Liverpool footballers triumphed in the English League Cup and the FA Cup, and two other colossal successes, i.e. the cup for the winners of the Champions League and the trophy for the winners of the Premier League, escaped them by a tiny bit. But last season, despite winning the English Super Cup at the very beginning, the Reds rather struggled. They did not come close to any other title, and despite their improved form at the end of the league marathon, they only reached fifth place, which only means promotion to the poorer relatives of the Champions League, i.e. the Europa League. That’s why the famous club has a lot to fix…

