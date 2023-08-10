Home » An exodus of experience (not only) to the Saudis. A rejuvenated Liverpool will try to make amends for a botched season
Sports

An exodus of experience (not only) to the Saudis. A rejuvenated Liverpool will try to make amends for a botched season

by admin
An exodus of experience (not only) to the Saudis. A rejuvenated Liverpool will try to make amends for a botched season

A year ago at this time, they had big eyes and even more hunger. After all, in the 2021/22 year, Liverpool footballers triumphed in the English League Cup and the FA Cup, and two other colossal successes, i.e. the cup for the winners of the Champions League and the trophy for the winners of the Premier League, escaped them by a tiny bit. But last season, despite winning the English Super Cup at the very beginning, the Reds rather struggled. They did not come close to any other title, and despite their improved form at the end of the league marathon, they only reached fifth place, which only means promotion to the poorer relatives of the Champions League, i.e. the Europa League. That’s why the famous club has a lot to fix…

See also  92:88 Lectra beat Peking University men's basketball team and Xi'an Jiaotong University men's basketball team returned to the top four of CUBA after 16 years

You may also like

Thursday’s gossip: Pavard, Amrabat, Neymar, Caicedo, Arrizabalaga, Balogun

Football: Exciting World Cup causes turning point

All against Lukaku – Tiscali Sport

Mexican Midfielder ‘Gullit’ Rock Denied Permission to Play...

Top 5 running apps

Defined the preseason of Cento

American goalkeeper Turner transferred from Arsenal to Nottingham

Juventus, Allegri: ‘The goal is to return to...

Ryanair: “Away with the decree on flights, it’s...

Football: Salzburg loses spectacle against Inter

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy