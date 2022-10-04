Excellence. The Rossoneri do not suffer from the absence of fans due to the disqualification of the pitch and dominate the match for the full 90 ‘

VOGHERA

The Vogherese overwhelms the Vergiatese 3-0, and also overcomes the pitfalls of an anomalous day, with the stands of Parisi empty due to the provision of the sports judge. Romano opens the dance in the 33rd minute of the first half, then Voghe spreads in the second half, where Bacaloni and Franchini score for the definitive trio. Rossoneri second together with Oltrepo at -3 from Pavia.

Surreal climate

It is played in a surreal atmosphere, with a deserted Parisi and a training match atmosphere. In Voghe, Buscaglia absent due to injury, Bahirov starts off the bench as a precaution, after the knee problem. Mister Giacomotti chooses the three-man defense, with Allodi-Puka and Bacaloni forming the backward trio. In the median there is Noia from 1 ‘, in the Romano-Franchini tandem attack. The Vergiatese shows up with the same 3-5-2. The empty stadium does not help the two teams to turn up the intensity. It starts with rather slow rhythms. After an initial phase of study, Vergiatese faces attack in the 17 ‘, with a conclusion by Moussafir from the left side of the area, De Toni is attentive. At 27 ‘, Voghe loses Casali due to a slight malaise linked to a feverish state, Landillo enters his place, placing himself on the trocar with consequent passage to 3-4-1-2. Vergiatese still pungent in the 29th minute, with the inclusion of Moretti, who enters the area and kicks, but De Toni saves with confidence. At the first real lunge of the match, Voghe breaks the balance. On Riceputi’s cross from the left, Romano gets out of the way at the far post and unloads a fireball under the crossbar for the Rossoneri’s 1-0. The replica of the Vergiatese arrives at 37 ‘. Okaigni wedges himself in the area and commits De Toni, Medina bags on the rebound, but the goal is canceled for offside. The first half ends with a well-designed offensive plot by Voghe, on the Romano-Franchini axis, who frees Bacaloni from shooting, defused by Donato.

At the start of the second half, the goal was canceled at Voghe for unclear reasons: the assistant waved an offside by Landillo, who came from behind and directed the net, on the ball worked in the area by Franchini. La Voghe plays lighter and finds inviting spaces in the away half. At 13 ‘, the Rossoneri double, with a close touch from Bacaloni, who takes advantage of an empty exit from the goalkeeper Donato on Landillo’s corner. Giacomotti’s training gives the impression of having fun. After a possible penalty not granted for a foul on Romano, at 23 ‘, Romano always urges Donato to make a difficult save, then Franchini sends high on the rejected. The trio materializes in the 24th minute: Lanzi launches Franchini, who flies towards the opponent’s goal and coldly beats Donato. La Voghe calmly manages the final race, with Vergiatese trying, in vain, to reduce the deficit. At the end of the match, the Rossoneri team still goes under the deserted curve, thus dedicating the victory to the fans who were absent yesterday due to force majeure.

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI