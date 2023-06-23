An unconventional talisman also helped the Czech medal joy

Krakow (from our correspondent) – “One of my greatest achievements. Together with another bronze medal from the European Championship, which I also have from Poland last year by coincidence,” he rejoiced. The 22-year-old Přívratský won the qualification, in the final he was in the lead even before the last fifth series, but it did not go so well for him and the victorious Italian Danilo Sollazzo and the German Maxmilian Ulbrich got ahead of him.

“I was nervous. “Especially in the final part of the final, I had to fight with it in order to beat them,” he admitted. He also had to deal with the heat in the final hall. “I guess no one hates it very well, especially when you close yourself in our shooting suit, which doesn’t have much wind. But we have to hold on,” he knew.

Photo: WWTP/Barbora Reichová

Jiří Přívratský with the mascot and bronze from the European Games.

In addition to the necessary dose of marksmanship, he also needs a little luck, which is provided by an unusual talisman. “I have such a lucky streak for this discipline. Bright green with avocado,” he smiled.

“I started to do well in them, so I take them on my air rifle for bigger races and they bring me luck,” recounted Přívratský, who still has a three-position small rifle in Wrocław, in which he already won two World Cup races this year.

