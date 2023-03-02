The American tennis player with Ukrainian roots, Katie Volynetsová, showed a great turnaround in the round of 16 of the tournament in Austin, where she managed to defeat the favored Russian Anastasia Potapova, with whom she was already losing 0:5 in the third set. In the end, she won 5:7, 6:2, 7:5. “I believed that if I kept fighting hard, I could turn the match around,” said the 21-year-old native of California on the court.

