Ancelotti played with his worst defense against Girona

Of the 26 defenses that he has used in 51 games, he put the one with the worst numbers: five games played, three losses and one draw

The youth squad player is leaking on the left wing, where he shows his worst version: he has played 9 games with 5 losses and only two wins

Madrid made water in defense against Girona, where Tati Castellanos left his firm forever with four superb goals. The Argentine took advantage of the facilities that were given to him, especially Militao, to destroy the whiteswho lacked concentration and energy and parsimony was left over to fail on all fronts. the first goal came from Carvajal’s right wing, but it was Rudiger who threw the offside line wrong. He secondand distraction through the center of Militao that Castellanos took advantage of. The third was Nacho the one who left the whole corridor for the free center of Couto. And the fourth was at the exit of a corner who caught Militao confused again.

Four goals like four suns that portray the worst defense than Ancelotti has lined up this season of the 26 you have used. Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger and Nacho have played five games together of which your team only won one and lost threewith eight goals conceded and five scored. These are data that confirm the bad feelings left behind by a too weak defence. for a team that takes risks without Ancelotti having detected it despite the background. Of the four, only Carvajal was saved in Montilivioffering his usual competitiveness and maintaining an interesting pulse with Riquelme, the most skilful striker of Michel’s men.

NACHO FAILS IN THE LEFT BAND

Nacho, 33 years old, has started 24 games in which his team lost seven of the nine defeats that adds this season. The youth squad player is the defensive wild card for the whites, but He has complained that Ancelotti has not given him all the minutes he wantedAy is thought to renew before the club’s offer. He has played 7 central games, with five victories and a loss (14 goals for and 3 against); eight on the right side, with 6 wins and a game lost (17-5 in goals). The worst records of him are in the left back, where he has played 9 games with 5 losseswith 12 goals for and 17 against.

Nacho is sinking on the left sidewhere Ancelotti has had to improvise putting Camavinga with Mendy injured. The French winger has not raised his head this season due to injuries, he has already missed 20 games for this reason. Nacho is not measuring up in that position, and against Girona he was once again one of the defensive weak points of the whites, as it was against Villarreal. The one from Alcalá de Henares is still looking for Chukwueze, who destroyed the whites through Nacho’s flank to win 2-3. Ancelotti must review that position and think about who he puts in the face of Mendy’s repeated absences.