Cesar Youth Council 2023-2024 took office

The Departmental Youth Council valid for 2023-2024, made up of 15 councilors from the north, center and south of Cesar, took possession this Tuesday before the governor in charge Andrés Meza.

The act was carried out in the Assembly of Cesar. According to Statutory Law 1622 of 2013The Departmental Youth Council acts as an autonomous mechanism of participationcoordination, surveillance and control of public management, processes that allow the dialogue of young people with the institutional framework and the positioning of their topics of interest in the public, political and governmental agenda.

From the creation of the decree 023 of February 24, 2022, that regulates the creation, election and operation of the Departmental Youth Council, they would have been arranging with the Cesar administration, according to official information.

“Youth counselors have a very important job of articulate an agenda with the territorial entitiesin such a way that the entire youth population of the department is included in the important strategic projects and programs,” said Meza Araújo.

For his part, Gledwin Mogollón Ardila, representative of the youth of Pueblo Bello, expressed his gratitude for forming this collegiate body: “It is something very gratifying for us to be able to count on these spaces and with the greatest expectations of being able to achieve many efforts for the municipality, not only for Pueblo Bello but for all of Cesar.”