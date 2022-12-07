The situation

Stefano Tacconi is being followed by the doctors of the Alessandria hospital after his transfer from the Asti hospital where he had been hospitalized in an emergency due to cerebral hemorrhage from an aneurysm rupture. Inevitable and numerous social comments on the positive news, long overdue. “The best one I would have liked to hear today – writes Rocco -. Champions like Stefano Tacconi are invincible”. For the Bianconeri Hearts, obviously happy for the family, it is “a beautiful Christmas present. We have never lost hope of seeing our Stefano on his feet again”. Alessia is convinced that it could only be like this: “It was and is a rock”.