Andrea Tacconi: "Dad is starting to walk again. A unique emotion"

Andrea Tacconi: "Dad is starting to walk again. A unique emotion"

Struck by a ruptured brain aneurysm on 23 April, the former Juventus and national team goalkeeper is showing signs of recovery

Struck by a ruptured brain aneurysm on 23 April, former goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi is showing some signs of recovery. “Dad slowly begins to walk. Unique emotion”: the son of the former number 1 of Juve and the national team, Andrea Tacconi, announced it via social media.

The situation

Stefano Tacconi is being followed by the doctors of the Alessandria hospital after his transfer from the Asti hospital where he had been hospitalized in an emergency due to cerebral hemorrhage from an aneurysm rupture. Inevitable and numerous social comments on the positive news, long overdue. “The best one I would have liked to hear today – writes Rocco -. Champions like Stefano Tacconi are invincible”. For the Bianconeri Hearts, obviously happy for the family, it is “a beautiful Christmas present. We have never lost hope of seeing our Stefano on his feet again”. Alessia is convinced that it could only be like this: “It was and is a rock”.

December 6, 2022

