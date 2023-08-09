Andres Iniesta Chooses Emirates FC Over Inter Miami: The Reasons Behind His Decision

Andres Iniesta, Barcelona and Spain national team legend, has explained his decision to join Emirates FC in a press conference. Despite receiving offers from teams like Inter Miami, where his former teammates Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets play, Iniesta chose the United Arab Emirates club.

At the age of 39, Iniesta shows no signs of slowing down as he embarks on this new chapter with Emirates FC. “I appreciate the interest that many people have had in being able to count on me, but finally I felt that they wanted me to be here, a lot of confidence from the president and the club, not only at the football level but in every way, and that has been fundamental,” said Iniesta.

The midfielder sees this move as a new challenge for himself and his family, just like when he was in Barcelona or Japan. Iniesta expresses his enthusiasm and eagerness to continue enjoying football. He has signed a one-year contract with the option for renewal.

Iniesta is determined to contribute to the growth of his new team, Emirates FC, which is considered one of the top five teams in the country. Despite his age and extensive experience, Iniesta is committed to doing everything possible to help his teammates succeed.

Looking ahead to his retirement, Iniesta revealed his passion for other endeavors beyond football. He is particularly interested in the training and development of children in sports, especially football. Iniesta and his team have been running academies for several years and aim to continue expanding and making a positive impact.

Andres Iniesta’s move to Emirates FC signifies his continued dedication to the game and his desire to contribute to the growth of both the team and football development programs. Fans and supporters can look forward to seeing Iniesta’s skill and experience shine on the field as he embraces this new challenge.

