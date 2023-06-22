Angelo Miceli: Came as a Canadian, stayed as a South Tyrolean – ICEHL

He’s chasing goals again for HC Bozen: Angelo Miceli. © Vanna Antonello

He came from Canada as a guest worker, but now Angelo Miceli has made his home in South Tyrol. The striker has now extended his contract with HC Bozen for another year.

When Angelo Miceli – born and raised in the Canadian metropolis of Montreal – came to tranquil South Tyrol at the end of November 2017, he could hardly have guessed that he would one day find his second home here. Now that is exactly what has happened. Miceli is not only a fixed point at HCB Südtirol Alperia, to which he has always remained loyal since his commitment. He also found great happiness here in his private life. The Italian-Canadian got engaged to Gerda from Kaltern last winter and will marry in the summer of 2024 in the Überetsch wine village.

HCB continues to rely on the technically gifted striker, who scored 16 goals last year and was able to set up 15 more. In total, the winger played 338 official games for the Foxes and scored 203 points. Among the active players, after Daniel Frank and Luca Frigo, Miceli is the crack with the most presences in the white and red jersey and is therefore one of the club’s identification figures.

Angelo Miceli has a fine touch. © Vanna Antonello

The 29-year-old has long been an integral part of Italy’s national team. Miceli’s grandparents come from Calabria and Sicily, so he speaks fluent Italian and is also busy working on his German. “Bozen is my home,” explains Miceli. “I’ve been here for seven years now and I’m going to marry my fiancee next year. I like it here, always have and it’s an honor to wear this shirt.”

So while Miceli is staying in the state capital, another crack has said goodbye. Cole Hults, one of last year’s protagonists, will defend in Slovakia in the future.

