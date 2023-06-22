Cosmin Olăroiu’s boy has huge debts

Cosmin Olăroiu, one of the most titled Romanian coaches, earned significant sums of money during his years in the Gulf. A large part of them were invested in business. Thus, Cosmin Olăroiu spent, in the summer of 2021, no less than 24 million euros to transform the former Mamaia hotel into a complex of luxury apartments, with prices between 400,000 and 2 million euros.

Journalists from the daily newspaper Replica Online I write that, in the last two years, Cosmin Olăroiu’s company, managed in the past by his son, Daniel, and now his girlfriend, Roxana, has recorded huge losses, reaching debts of 20 million euros.

The cited source also writes that the seaside business is managed through the company First Mamaia Residence SRL by Roxana Tănase, Daniel Olăroiu’s wife. In 2021, the company had debts of 60 million ei. In 2022, the amount increased and reached 100 million lei (20 million euros), notes replicaonline.ro.

“The business is not mine, I am just a spokesperson. If there is a profit, it will go to the real patron. From what I earn, I manage to live decently for as many years as I have left to live. It’s his profit, the money goes to him, not to me. To my son”, said Oli in 2021.

The same source also writes that, in February 2021, Cosmin Olăroiu decided to replace Daniel as administrator of the company. And now, Roxana Tănase, the coach’s daughter-in-law, is the administrator of the company.

