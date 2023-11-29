Angels have expressed ‘great interest’ in Blake Snell

The Los Angeles Angels are setting their sights on another star pitcher in addition to their efforts to retain Shohei Ohtani. According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the team has expressed “strong interest” in acquiring two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

The Angels’ pursuit of Snell makes sense given their struggles to make the postseason despite Ohtani’s MVP-winning performance. With a current rotation that includes Reid Detmers, Patrick Sandoval, Tyler Anderson, Griffin Canning, and Chase Silseth, the addition of a pitcher of Snell’s caliber could provide a much-needed boost to their pitching staff.

Ohtani, who also had a strong season as a pitcher with a 3.14 earned run average, will be unavailable to pitch until 2025 due to elbow surgery in September. The Angels are hoping to bolster their pitching staff to improve their chances of making a playoff run in the upcoming seasons.

