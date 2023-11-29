A TV Gaffe: Randy Alonso Falcon Caught Getting Makeup Touch-Up During Live Broadcast about Drugs in Cuba

Cuban TV Presenter Randy Alonso Accidentally Caught on Air Getting Makeup Touch-Up

During a recent broadcast of a Round Table discussion on drugs in Cuba, Cuban journalist and presenter Randy Alonso Falcon was unexpectedly captured on camera getting a touch-up by a makeup artist. The incident occurred due to an error in the control table of the studios, causing the camera to focus on Randy while he was being retouched.

While it is common for presenters and guests to receive makeup touch-ups during commercial breaks or at the time of recorded material, it is unusual for such errors to occur in a live broadcast. This incident took place on November 28, and it quickly became a topic of discussion on social media.

The makeup artist was seen powdering Randy’s head to diminish the shine from the spotlights. The unexpected camera activation caught Randy off guard, and his expression during the incident was one of surprise and pleasure, as seen by the viewers.

The incident was shared on social media by activist Edmundo Dantes Junior, where it received a mix of humorous and critical comments. Some users joked about the amount of makeup being used, while others related the incident to the theme of the program, suggesting that the effect of applying drugs would be better.

Overall, the unexpected moment created a buzz on social media, with many users finding humor in Randy’s expression during the makeup application. The incident has since gone viral and has become an amusing topic of conversation both within and outside of Cuba.