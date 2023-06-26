Ankara announce Markis McDuffie and Okben Ulubay

Double announcement today for Turk Telekom Ankara, which formalized the signatures of Markis McDuffie and Okben Ulubay

Okben Ulubay in the new season #AnkaraBasketball will fight for ✍️👏 We tied Okben Ulubay, who wore Beşiktaş Emlakjet jersey last season, to our colors. Welcome to our family Okben Ulubay!🔥 pic.twitter.com/YKyJ5lyavF — Türk Telekom Basketball (@TT_Basketbol) June 26, 2023

Markis McDuffie in the new season #AnkaraBasketball will fight for ✍️👏 We tied Markis McDuffie, who played for JDA Dijon last season, to our colors. Welcome to our family, Markis McDuffie! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qtXpY5eF4V — Türk Telekom Basketball (@TT_Basketbol) June 26, 2023

