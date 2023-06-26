9-year-old boy was the victim of a sexual predator in Puerto López – news

Authorities managed to materialize the capture by judicial order of twelve people, presumably members of the Common Organized Crime Group ‘Los Juanitos’, wanted for the crimes of extortion, conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal possession of weapons and terrorism.

This operation was carried out simultaneously in the municipalities of Cúcuta, (Norte de Santander) and Villavicencio, San Martín, Puerto Gaitán and Granada in the department of Meta, where the criminal actors known in the criminal environment as: ‘Chiqui’ were captured. , ‘Steven’, ‘Cejas’, ‘Cusumbo’, ‘Torrelón’, ‘Diecinueve’, ‘Enano’, ‘Flaco’, ‘Manotas’, ‘Karen’, ‘Aleja’ and ‘Mercedes’.

‘Los Juanitos’, led by the Quintero Poveda brothers, known by the aliases of ‘Juanito’, ‘Meneo’ and ‘Yordy’, currently in prison; however, through telephone calls made from prisons they continue their criminal acts through extortion with the support of their other members.

Mode of operation

Their interference in operations is focused on the municipalities of San Martín, Acacías, Granada and Puerto Lleras (Meta) against merchants, farmers and ranchers who are demanded financial payments ranging between five and fifty million pesos through threats in exchange for allowing them to continue with their economic activity and not threaten the personal, family or integrity of their workers.

Also read: Captured in Meta five alleged members of the criminal group ‘Los Juanitos’

This common criminal structure, organized to generate greater intimidation, identified itself as members of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), and as a measure of pressure, launched explosive devices and shot at commercial establishments.

Hitmen of “Los Juanitos” captured

Among those captured today are the subjects accused of committing the actions of hit men; alias ‘Cusumbo’, ‘El Flaco’, ‘Torrelón’ and ‘Enano’, who were in charge of carrying out the attacks against the victims who refused to pay the economic demands.

The other members of this criminal structure would be in charge of collecting information from the victims, approaching them and asking for their telephone numbers; likewise, to carry out the collections that were consigned to their bank accounts as a result of the exactions they made to farmers and ranchers.

Those captured, including nine men and three women between the ages of 19 and 55, were presented and left at the disposal of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office No. 03 before the GAULA, where they must answer judicially and criminally for the crimes described.

Source: Meta Police

