In the Yayladüzü town of Ağrı-Erzurum highway, the bus with plate 34 KUS 40, used by Y.A, hit the pickup truck with plate 25 HG 311 under the administration of Abdurrahman A., which turned to the secondary road. Upon the notification, gendarmerie, police and 112 Emergency Medical teams were dispatched to the region. 13 PEOPLE WERE INJURED In the accident, the driver of the pickup truck and the vehicle in the vehicle Yeter A, Hamza A, Bahar A, Rabia Nur […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook