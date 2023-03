At least as often as beautiful goals or great saves by goalkeepers, in the current extra-league play-off, an ever-recurring issue is dealt with – holes in the ice. Two weeks ago, the preliminary round duel in Olomouc was not completed due to an unsuitable playing surface, the last time the match between Kometa and Vítkovice was extended by an hour on Tuesday. And the same problem disrupted the third match of the quarter-finals between Třinec and Sparta.

