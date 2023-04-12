After Marco Kasper, the Austrian national ice hockey team has to accept a second failure in the World Cup squad with storm veteran Raphael Herburger. Before the friendlies against Italy on Wednesday (8:00 p.m.) in Brunico and on Friday (5:30 p.m.) in Innsbruck, Patrick Antal from the Vienna Capitals was called up to replace the injured Lugano legionnaire.

“Our goals have not changed: the players should show themselves from their best side,” said team boss Roger Bader in view of the first test match. So far, the Swiss is satisfied with this week’s team camp in Innsbruck: “We trained and worked well.”