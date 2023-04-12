Home Sports Antal replaces injured Herburger in the World Cup squad
Sports

Antal replaces injured Herburger in the World Cup squad

by admin
Antal replaces injured Herburger in the World Cup squad

After Marco Kasper, the Austrian national ice hockey team has to accept a second failure in the World Cup squad with storm veteran Raphael Herburger. Before the friendlies against Italy on Wednesday (8:00 p.m.) in Brunico and on Friday (5:30 p.m.) in Innsbruck, Patrick Antal from the Vienna Capitals was called up to replace the injured Lugano legionnaire.

“Our goals have not changed: the players should show themselves from their best side,” said team boss Roger Bader in view of the first test match. So far, the Swiss is satisfied with this week’s team camp in Innsbruck: “We trained and worked well.”

See also  The APU regains victory, not the word: Christmas greetings amid press blackout and typhus strike

You may also like

Serie A: unavailable, injured and suspended for matchday...

Chinese football: Unprecedented anti-corruption under the “losing game”,...

Sports are afraid of the increase in VAT...

Guardiola sees the semifinal – breaking latest news

MotoGP, Bastianini will also miss the Austin GP:...

95 senior athletes gathered in Sanmen to “show”_Zhejiang...

Great! Pastrňák and Nosk helped Boston to another...

Champions: 2-0 to Benfica, Inter can smile –...

Klagenfurt’s Cvetko gets a longer suspension

Scoreboard Benfica-Inter: Lukaku’s balance (7), Barella’s adrenaline (8)....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy