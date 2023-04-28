F1, Baku GP: Leclerc’s magic, Ferrari back on pole. Surprisingly defeated Verstappen – The starting grid for Sunday’s race

A flash in the dark: the Ferrari is in pole position in the Azerbaijan GP. On the Baku street circuit Charles Leclerc signs a magical lap, surprisingly beating the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen188 thousandths away, e Sergio Perez, at 292 thousandths. Fourth place for the other redhead of Carlos Sainz, 813 thousandths from the Monegasque. The first signal of Maranello’s awakening has arrived. Now a confirmation will be needed Saturday (it’s scheduled sprint race with ad hoc qualifications) and then Sunday in the real race, where Leclerc will start in front of everyone. For the Monegasque it is the 19th career polethe third on the Baku circuit and the first pole of the season for Ferrari, in 1.40.203.

“We came to this weekend thinking it was going to be very positive stand in front of Mercedes e Aston Martin in qualifying. In the end we are on poleit’s a positive surprise even if in the race I think we will still be behind the Red Bulls”, commented Leclerc after the pole position. “It’s a very busy weekend for us riders, we had little time to test, but the feeling it’s been good from the start and so I’m very happy,” added the Monegasque Ferrari driver.

The starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix

Leclerc and Verstappen in the front row, followed by teammates Perez and Sainz. Fifth la Mercedes Of Lewis Hamilton. Sixth place for Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) followed by Lando Norris (McLaren), Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) e Oscar Plates (McLaren) to close the first ten positions of the starting grid of the grand prix on Sunday. Then Russel’s other Mercedes eleventh, followed by Ocon (Alpine), Albon (Williams), Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Sargeant (Williams), Zhou (Alfa Romeo). The Haas of Hulkenberg and Magnussen close the grid, who preceded Gasly (Alpine) and the rear light De Vries (AlphaTauri).