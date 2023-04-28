Home » “Qué vida tan dura”, the latest preview of Arde Bogotá’s new album
World

“Qué vida tan dura”, the latest preview of Arde Bogotá’s new album

by admin
“Qué vida tan dura”, the latest preview of Arde Bogotá’s new album

The second studio album by Arde Bogotá “Cowboys de la A3” marks the new path of the band from Cartagena that has conquered the Spanish stages with the power of its live show. This album represents a road trip, the one that connects the band from their native Cartagena to the rest of the peninsula. This latest advance “Qué vida tan dura” contains all the characteristic ingredients of the group: a catchy melody, a rebellious style and lyrics that talk about family love and its demonstration, in short and long distances.

Previously, Arde Bogotá had already presented several chapters of this “Cowboys de la A3”led by “Los Perros”, the song that gives the album its title, and the inevitable “Cowboys de la A3”. Now, to celebrate the imminent release of their next full-length, they give us one more advance with this “Qué vida tan dura “. On May 12 we can finally know the twelve songs that complete this album.

Right now, the band is performing in Latin America, expanding its radius of action thanks to requests from fans on the other side of the pond.

See also  The Taliban's two provincial capitals, the U.S. and the U.K., are anxious for Biden to order air strikes by B-52 bombers.

You may also like

How much does it cost to go to...

A Ukrainian drone flew over Moscow unimpeded? •...

In Nebraska and South Carolina, two laws that...

Lecce-Udinese / Marino speaks: “We want to score...

TIM Unica Power protagonist of the new TIM...

The pottery workshops of Kôrô: a human and...

Pope to Hungarian authorities: Your country’s history teaches...

the postponement of Naples-Salernitana is official

Fashion trends thinness and plus size | Magazine

a 13-year-old takes the wheel – Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy