Original title: Antetokounmpo took a break and his fourth brother scored 19+13. The Greek men’s basketball team beat Turkey in the warm-up match

On August 20, Beijing time, in a warm-up match that ended today, the Greek men’s basketball team defeated the Turkish men’s basketball team 89-80. In this game, Antetokounmpo continued to rest, fourth brother Costas Antetokounmpo scored 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Tyler Dorsey (Lone Ranger player) scored 16 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

In Turkey, Kokmaz (76ers) scored 22 points and 10 rebounds, Osman (Cavaliers) 17 points, Shen Jing (Rockets) 10 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

The men’s basketball European Championship will start on September 1st, Beijing time, and each team is currently making final preparations. Before the official game, the Greek men’s basketball team took the lead in holding the Acropolis Cup Four Nations Tournament, the so-called warm-up match. The four participating teams are Greece, Turkey, Georgia and Poland. The Greek men’s basketball team defeated Poland, Georgia and Turkey in the warm-up matches.

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: