Anthony Joshua (left) in attack against Jermaine Franklin, in London, April 1, 2023. ZAC GOODWIN / AP

The final gong has not sounded for Anthony Joshua. The British boxer, former world heavyweight champion, won on Saturday 1is April in London, against the American Jermaine Franklin, in what he had announced would be his very last fight in the event of defeat.

In lack of confidence, the 2012 Olympic champion remained on two losses against the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, forcing him to give up his world belts. Facing Franklin, Joshua fought a bitter battle, which he ended with a bloody nose and in confusion after the two boxers sought to fight beyond the limit of twelve rounds.

STILL GOING AT IT AFTER THE BELL 🤯 #JoshuaFranklin LIVE on DAZN now https://t.co/9XZhGx6r2c — DAZNBoxing (@DAZN Boxing)

The native of Watford in the United Kingdom, who had not won since 2020, finally won on points, unanimously from the judges (118-111, 117-111, 117-111) but without shining, in front of his audience from the O2 Arena. This 25e victory in 28 fights offers him a respite, he who changed coach by winning the services of Derrick James, based in Dallas, in place of Robert Garcia.

” The ball is in his court “

For the first time in eight years, Joshua is unbeaten for a world belt, but after the failed heavyweight title unification bout between Tyson Fury and Usyk, the 33-year-old boxer is dreaming in big, with an opposition in sight against its British rival.

“Fans want Fury? The ball is in his courtreplied Joshua after his victory on Saturday night. I would be honored to fight for the WBC world champion belt. »

But if his wish comes true, the 33-year-old former WBA-WBO-IBF heavyweight champion will have to regain his former level to compete with the “Gipsy King”, undefeated in 34 fights.