“I am confident, we await the sentence”, said Josè Luis Palomino last Friday after being heard by the judge of the anti-doping sports court. And in the end, the Atalanta defender was right: today he was acquitted of doping charges and can immediately return to Gasperini’s disposal. Palomino had tested positive for Clostebol Metabolita at the end of July in a surprise check carried out by Nado Italia, a positivity that was translated into the suspension from the activity with immediate effect. On September 1st he was heard by the Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office. During the hearing Palomino pleaded not guilty by supporting the thesis of accidental contamination. Now the acquittal, the reasons will be announced within 30 days.