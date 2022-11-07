Home Sports Anti-Doping Sports Court: Palomino acquitted
Anti-Doping Sports Court: Palomino acquitted

The Argentine from Atalanta had tested positive for an anabolic substance in August

“I am confident, we await the sentence”, said Josè Luis Palomino last Friday after being heard by the judge of the anti-doping sports court. And in the end, the Atalanta defender was right: today he was acquitted of doping charges and can immediately return to Gasperini’s disposal. Palomino had tested positive for Clostebol Metabolita at the end of July in a surprise check carried out by Nado Italia, a positivity that was translated into the suspension from the activity with immediate effect. On September 1st he was heard by the Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office. During the hearing Palomino pleaded not guilty by supporting the thesis of accidental contamination. Now the acquittal, the reasons will be announced within 30 days.

November 7, 2022

