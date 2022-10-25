A victim. Nothing more. But the tentacles of the Camorra also clung to Giuseppe Bruscolotti, the Napoli captain who passed the armband to Diego Armando Maradona in 1987, the year of the first blue championship. Bruscolotti, who remained tied to Diego even in difficult times, is an esteemed person in Naples, and linked to the football environment with the role of television commentator.

The investigation

Bruscolotti’s name appears among the victims of the usury circuit discovered by the carabinieri who carried out eleven precautionary measures at dawn. The victims were forced to pay interest rates ranging between 25% and 40% of the amount “lent”. Bruscolotti won a championship and two Italian Cups with Napoli and, having finished his career, he also opened a restaurant called “May 10 ’87”, the date of the first historic flag, then closed in 2014.