BERLIN – A blitz that aims to end the worst diplomatic incident between Germany and Ukraine. The President of the German Republic, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, arrived in Kiev by surprise to meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodomyr Zelensky and the mayor of the capital, Vitaly Klitschko. He is then expected to continue his journey north: in Koriukivka, the site of a Nazi massacre, he will meet the mayor to sign a partnership with a German city and donate aid.

