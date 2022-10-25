Listen to the audio version of the article

Software developers, programmers and engineers. In the job advertisements that can be consulted on the web, where the vast majority of them now pass through, a hard core has been created concerning the digital professions, which in Italy represent 12% of requests.

The international comparison

Through Big Data, OECD, in collaboration with Randstad, analyzed 417 million job advertisements posted online in 10 countries in the last decade to understand trends in demand for digital jobs, identify the most requested skills and the most effective retraining paths. for people’s careers. According to the OECD-Randstad report, in international comparison, Italy, together with Spain, shows the highest percentage of ads concerning digital occupations. Followed by Holland, Singapore and UK (11%), Germany (10%), Belgium (9%), USA and France (7%), Canada (6%). However, it must be said that, in all advertisements, even those of the more traditional profiles, digital skills are considered essential and lead to an evolution or change in professions.

If, for example, we take a profile as an advertising sales agent, in order not to go out of business, today he can retrain to become a digital marketing specialist after a training course on web analysis. Similarly, satellite or broadband technicians may enter careers as IT support specialists or data engineers.

The new currency of exchange: digital skills

«Digital jobs have recorded a sharp increase in the volume of job advertisements published online in every country, starting with Italy – interprets Marco Ceresa, group CEO of Randstad -. But the digital transition is impacting even more the skills needed for each profile. The report reveals how the demand for digital skills has now exceeded that of any other: ‘digital skills’ are the new currency of exchange on the job market, because they open up various opportunities for development and career transition. And the digital professions of the future are often an evolution of traditional professions, thanks to the acquisition of new specific skills ».

The most popular offers

Among the most widespread offers are software developers, programmers and engineers, almost half of the digital jobs in our country (44%), but there is no shortage of Data Analyst / Administrator (21%), ICT and HR manager or marketing specialist (21 %) and data entry and ICT technicians (15%). Among the different professions, the highest growth rates in all countries are in software developers, programmers and engineers, data scientists and engineers. In Italy, the number of online job advertisements for network and database professionals increased nearly 9-fold between 2014 and 2021, reaching more than 2,000 new vacancies per year.