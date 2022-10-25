Exactly 3 years after its debut, and for the first time, Apple has decided to raise the prices of its TV series and movie streaming service, called Apple TV Plus: the monthly cost rises by two dollars, from 4.99 to 6.99while the (obviously cheaper) annual plan goes up from $ 49 to $ 69 every 12 months.

Price increases also for Apple Music, which costs $ 10.99 per month (one dollar more than before), and for the Apple One package (which includes Tv Plus, Music, Arcade video games and other services), which costs 16.95 dollars a month, two dollars more than at the current price.

The reasons for the increases and what happens in Italy

Apple, whose stock gained 0.8% on Wall Street after these announcements, has explained that “the increase in Music is due to an increase in licensing costs” and that in this way “artists and songwriters will earn more for streaming their music”

As for Apple TV Plusthe company recalled that “we introduced the service at a very low price because we started with few shows and movies” and that “3 years later, Apple TV Plus hosts a wide selection of award-winning and acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries And entertainment for children and families of the most creative storytellers in the world ”. In short: reading between the lines, it is right that it costs more.

From Cupertino they have not officially confirmed it, but it is obvious that the increases also concern international markets, including Italy: also with us, Music costs 10.99 euros per month (against the previous 9.99), Music Famiglia rises to 16.99 euros (before it was 14.99), while Apple TV Plus goes up to 6.99 euros per month or at 69.99 per year (instead of 4.99 or 49.99).