Brief review: “Forspoken” has bright spots in visual perception and music, but boring combat, poor character creation and loose movement mechanics make the game experience mediocre.

Overall Review: Forspoken is a tricky game. The legend of this story is very interesting, but the way of conveying it to the players is very blunt. The sense of freedom of flying over great rivers and mountains in the magical parkour is delayed by the boring exploration of nowhere to go and nothing to do. The combat is visually impressive but not overly engaging, and the excellent sound design and catchy score are often marred by an unlikable protagonist and uninteresting one-liners. I like parts of it, but more often than not my fun is killed by the lackluster content of the game.

advantage:

Part of the running process is very interesting, especially in the second half of the game when the player has more magical abilities

·The music is very good

shortcoming:

The game constantly avoids revealing moves

·Poor character creation

Combat and navigation don’t play well together

The magic is flashy, the enemy has a poor sense of attack, and the difficulty is simply increased by prolonging the battle time, without a sense of challenge

